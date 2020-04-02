After Yesterday's Rally of 3.66% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Kla-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $173.84 to a high of $175.59. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $175.37 on volume of 509,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Kla-Tencor Corp have traded between a low of $101.34 and a high of $184.50 and are now at $176.15, which is 74% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.