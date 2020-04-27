After Yesterday's Rally of 3.61% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $55.13 to a high of $55.70. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $55.52 on volume of 975,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Vf Corp have traded between a low of $45.07 and a high of $100.23 and are now at $56.71, which is 26% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Vf Corp and will alert subscribers who have VFC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.