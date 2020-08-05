After Yesterday's Rally of 3.60% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $30.21 to a high of $31.10. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $30.40 on volume of 1.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Oneok Inc has traded in a range of $12.16 to $78.48 and is now at $30.81, 153% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 10.1%.

