After Yesterday's Rally of 3.55% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Ss&C Technologie (NASDAQ:SSNC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $37.72 to a high of $40.52. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $40.47 on volume of 1.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Ss&C Technologie share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $67.73 and a 52-week low of $29.51 and are now trading 34% above that low price at $39.40 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.2%.