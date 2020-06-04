After Yesterday's Rally of 3.48% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $118.94 to a high of $122.36. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $119.91 on volume of 6.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Wal-Mart Stores share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $128.08 and a 52-week low of $96.79 and are now trading 28% above that low price at $123.94 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.15% higher and 0.06% higher over the past week, respectively.

