After Yesterday's Rally of 3.42% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

B&G Foods Inc (NYSE:BGS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $16.79 to a high of $17.53. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $17.20 on volume of 194,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, B&G Foods Inc has traded in a range of $10.39 to $26.13 and is now at $17.44, 68% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in B&G Foods Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of B&G Foods Inc in search of a potential trend change.