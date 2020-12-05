After Yesterday's Rally of 3.39% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Intl Flvr & Frag (NYSE:IFF) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $137.98 to a high of $143.09. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $135.00 on volume of 911,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Intl Flvr & Frag share prices have been bracketed by a low of $92.14 and a high of $152.95 and are now at $137.13, 49% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.