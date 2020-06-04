After Yesterday's Rally of 3.37% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $77.90 to a high of $79.24. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $77.44 on volume of 4.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Merck & Co. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Merck & Co in search of a potential trend change.

Merck & Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $92.64 and a 52-week low of $65.25 and are now trading 21% above that low price at $78.65 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.