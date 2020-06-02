After Yesterday's Rally of 3.36% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Calgon Carbon (NYSE:CCC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $20.67 to a high of $21.38. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $20.90 on volume of 5.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Calgon Carbon share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $21.50 and a 52-week low of $10.72 and are now trading 98% above that low price at $21.23 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.9% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.6%.

