After Yesterday's Rally of 3.34% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $93.59 to a high of $100.79. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $96.95 on volume of 99,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Aptargroup Inc has traded in a range of $87.40 to $126.20 and is now at $99.98, 14% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.

