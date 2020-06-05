After Yesterday's Rally of 3.30% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Republic Svcs (NYSE:RSG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $79.96 to a high of $85.23. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $78.32 on volume of 631,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Republic Svcs share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $100.91 and a 52-week low of $65.37 and are now trading 22% above that low price at $80.04 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Republic Svcs and will alert subscribers who have RSG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.