After Yesterday's Rally of 3.26% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Neurocrine Biosc (NASDAQ:NBIX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $109.06 to a high of $112.97. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $112.87 on volume of 210,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Neurocrine Biosc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $119.65 and a 52-week low of $72.14 and are now trading 57% above that low price at $112.97 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

