After Yesterday's Rally of 3.26% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $37.64 to a high of $38.78. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $37.30 on volume of 4.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Conocophillips share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $67.13 and a 52-week low of $20.84 and are now trading 84% above that low price at $38.35 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.5%.

