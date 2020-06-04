After Yesterday's Rally of 3.24% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Colgate-Palmoliv (NYSE:CL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $69.13 to a high of $70.09. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $68.69 on volume of 1.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Colgate-Palmoliv share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $77.41 and a 52-week low of $58.49 and are now trading 19% above that low price at $69.60 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Colgate-Palmoliv. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Colgate-Palmoliv in search of a potential trend change.