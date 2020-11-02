After Yesterday's Rally of 3.23% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Lumentum Hol (NASDAQ:LITE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $89.57 to a high of $92.09. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $89.57 on volume of 368,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Lumentum Hol share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $92.09 and a 52-week low of $40.28 and are now trading 128% above that low price at $91.85 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Lumentum Hol and will alert subscribers who have LITE in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.