After Yesterday's Rally of 3.23% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $134.57 to a high of $143.16. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $142.97 on volume of 1.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Citrix Systems on March 5th, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $112.44. Since that recommendation, shares of Citrix Systems have risen 24.5%. We continue to monitor CTXS for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Citrix Systems share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $143.16 and a 52-week low of $90.28 and are now trading 59% above that low price at $143.10 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.8% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.3%.