After Yesterday's Rally of 3.18% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $5.03 to a high of $5.29. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $5.21 on volume of 351,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Owens & Minor share prices have been bracketed by a low of $2.43 and a high of $8.43 and are now at $5.19, 114% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

