After Yesterday's Rally of 3.16% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Tyson Foods-A (NYSE:TSN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $90.05 to a high of $90.99. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $90.64 on volume of 2.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Tyson Foods-A on November 1st, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $83.43. Since that recommendation, shares of Tyson Foods-A have risen 6.9%. We continue to monitor TSN for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

In the past 52 weeks, Tyson Foods-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $54.67 and a high of $94.11 and are now at $92.12, 69% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.55% higher and 0.97% higher over the past week, respectively.