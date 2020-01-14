After Yesterday's Rally of 3.10% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Vishay Intertech (NYSE:VSH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $22.00 to a high of $22.63. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $21.91 on volume of 610,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Vishay Intertech share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $22.94 and a 52-week low of $14.36 and are now trading 57% above that low price at $22.59 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Vishay Intertech on October 16th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $18.39. Since that recommendation, shares of Vishay Intertech have risen 19.2%. We continue to monitor VSH for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.