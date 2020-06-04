After Yesterday's Rally of 3.05% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Mondelez Inter-A (NASDAQ:MDLZ) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $51.60 to a high of $52.89. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $51.14 on volume of 3.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Mondelez Inter-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Mondelez Inter-A in search of a potential trend change.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Mondelez Inter-A have traded between a low of $41.19 and a high of $59.96 and are now at $52.26, which is 27% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.