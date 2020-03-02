After Yesterday's Rally of 3.02% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Liberty Br-C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $133.68 to a high of $136.95. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $133.61 on volume of 238,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Liberty Br-C and will alert subscribers who have LBRDK in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, Liberty Br-C share prices have been bracketed by a low of $74.08 and a high of $135.60 and are now at $135.60, 83% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.9% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.