After Yesterday's Rally of 3.02% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $24.58 to a high of $24.90. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $24.60 on volume of 538,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Select Medical have traded between a low of $12.96 and a high of $24.90 and are now at $24.89, which is 92% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.9% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.2%.

