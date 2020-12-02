After Yesterday's Rally of 2.97% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Akamai Technolog (NASDAQ:AKAM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $99.45 to a high of $103.29. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $97.40 on volume of 2.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Akamai Technolog share prices have been bracketed by a low of $67.25 and a high of $103.29 and are now at $99.28, 48% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Akamai Technolog and will alert subscribers who have AKAM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.