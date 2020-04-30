After Yesterday's Rally of 29.32% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $14.29 to a high of $18.34. Yesterday, the shares gained 29.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $12.28 on volume of 1.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Kraton Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $4.45 and a high of $35.00 and are now at $17.20, 287% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.1%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Kraton Corp and will alert subscribers who have KRA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.