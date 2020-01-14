After Yesterday's Rally of 2.88% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Under Armo-C (NYSE:UA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $18.06 to a high of $18.31. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $18.24 on volume of 524,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Under Armo-C share prices have been bracketed by a low of $15.05 and a high of $24.55 and are now at $18.42, 22% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.08% lower and 0.35% lower over the past week, respectively.