After Yesterday's Rally of 2.86% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Veeva Systems-A (NYSE:VEEV) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $178.51 to a high of $186.49. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $181.86 on volume of 452,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Veeva Systems-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $186.49 and a 52-week low of $118.11 and are now trading 58% above that low price at $186.30 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.6% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

