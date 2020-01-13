After Yesterday's Rally of 2.84% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $46.09 to a high of $47.45. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $46.96 on volume of 364,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Etsy Inc has traded in a range of $39.76 to $73.35 and is now at $47.44, 19% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 1%.

