After Yesterday's Rally of 2.84% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $334.21 to a high of $340.58. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $335.50 on volume of 5.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Boeing Co/The share prices have been bracketed by a low of $292.47 and a high of $446.01 and are now at $338.96, 16% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Boeing Co/The and will alert subscribers who have BA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.