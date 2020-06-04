After Yesterday's Rally of 2.83% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Bristol-Myer Sqb (NYSE:BMY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $56.58 to a high of $57.59. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $56.47 on volume of 6.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Bristol-Myer Sqb. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Bristol-Myer Sqb in search of a potential trend change.

Over the past year, Bristol-Myer Sqb has traded in a range of $42.48 to $68.34 and is now at $56.92, 34% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.