After Yesterday's Rally of 2.82% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $33.48 to a high of $33.65. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $33.56 on volume of 2.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Metlife Inc have traded between a low of $22.85 and a high of $53.28 and are now at $34.21, which is 50% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 1%.

