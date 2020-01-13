After Yesterday's Rally of 2.82% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $49.51 to a high of $51.52. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $49.32 on volume of 1.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cree Inc have traded between a low of $40.46 and a high of $69.21 and are now at $51.18, which is 26% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

