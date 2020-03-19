After Yesterday's Rally of 2.79% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Ametek Inc (NYSE:AME) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $61.84 to a high of $67.85. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $67.21 on volume of 849,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Ametek Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $54.82 and a high of $102.31 and are now at $67.48, 23% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Ametek Inc and will alert subscribers who have AME in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.