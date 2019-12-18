After Yesterday's Rally of 2.74% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Boot Barn Holdin (NYSE:BOOT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $42.51 to a high of $43.54. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $43.50 on volume of 145,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Boot Barn Holdin on August 29th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $34.84. Since that recommendation, shares of Boot Barn Holdin have risen 21.5%. We continue to monitor BOOT for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

In the past 52 weeks, Boot Barn Holdin share prices have been bracketed by a low of $15.01 and a high of $44.05 and are now at $43.50, 190% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.6%.