After Yesterday's Rally of 27.17% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Ultragenyx Pharm (NASDAQ:RARE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $48.84 to a high of $56.45. Yesterday, the shares gained 27.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $45.80 on volume of 746,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Ultragenyx Pharm share prices have been bracketed by a low of $37.90 and a high of $91.34 and are now at $55.61, 47% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Ultragenyx Pharm on December 3rd, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $40.80. Since that recommendation, shares of Ultragenyx Pharm have risen 7.2%. We continue to monitor RARE for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.