After Yesterday's Rally of 2.71% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Penn Natl Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $17.15 to a high of $19.01. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $18.94 on volume of 8.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Penn Natl Gaming share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $39.18 and a 52-week low of $3.75 and are now trading 386% above that low price at $18.23 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 9.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Penn Natl Gaming and will alert subscribers who have PENN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.