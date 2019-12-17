After Yesterday's Rally of 2.71% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Consolidated Com (NASDAQ:CNSL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $3.66 to a high of $3.82. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $3.80 on volume of 119,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Consolidated Com share prices have been bracketed by a low of $3.24 and a high of $12.10 and are now at $3.79, 17% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.7%.

