After Yesterday's Rally of 2.70% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Nuance Communica (NASDAQ:NUAN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $19.80 to a high of $20.67. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $20.64 on volume of 1.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Nuance Communica share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $23.58 and a 52-week low of $13.51 and are now trading 52% above that low price at $20.52 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

