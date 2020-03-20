After Yesterday's Rally of 2.65% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Ch Robinson (NASDAQ:CHRW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $63.75 to a high of $69.93. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $67.29 on volume of 1.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ch Robinson have traded between a low of $56.94 and a high of $91.97 and are now at $65.41, which is 15% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

