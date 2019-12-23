After Yesterday's Rally of 2.65% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Earthstone Ene-A (NYSE:ESTE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $6.41 to a high of $6.58. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $6.48 on volume of 83,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Earthstone Ene-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $3.00 and a high of $7.94 and are now at $6.41, 114% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.27% lower and 6.32% higher over the past week, respectively.

