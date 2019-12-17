After Yesterday's Rally of 2.59% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Invesco Mortgage (NYSE:IVR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $16.79 to a high of $17.05. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $16.73 on volume of 528,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Invesco Mortgage has traded in a range of $13.67 to $17.05 and is now at $17.03, 25% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Invesco Mortgage and will alert subscribers who have IVR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.