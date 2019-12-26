After Yesterday's Rally of 2.58% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Echo Global Logi (NASDAQ:ECHO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $20.13 to a high of $20.80. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $20.24 on volume of 169,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Echo Global Logi has traded in a range of $13.00 to $28.90 and is now at $20.68, 59% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

