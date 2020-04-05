After Yesterday's Rally of 2.57% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $41.24 to a high of $43.75. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $43.24 on volume of 1.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Chegg Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $48.22 and a 52-week low of $25.89 and are now trading 64% above that low price at $42.54 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

