After Yesterday's Rally of 2.55% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Dish Network-A (NASDAQ:DISH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $22.34 to a high of $22.97. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $22.65 on volume of 613,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Dish Network-A has traded in a range of $17.09 to $44.66 and is now at $22.92, 34% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.3%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Dish Network-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Dish Network-A in search of a potential trend change.