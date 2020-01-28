After Yesterday's Rally of 2.53% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Geo Group Inc/Th (NYSE:GEO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $16.07 to a high of $16.43. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $16.43 on volume of 210,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Geo Group Inc/Th share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $24.03 and a 52-week low of $13.28 and are now trading 22% above that low price at $16.25 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.29% lower and 0.52% higher over the past week, respectively.