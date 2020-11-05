After Yesterday's Rally of 25.18% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Amc Entertainmen (NYSE:AMC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $4.89 to a high of $6.40. Yesterday, the shares gained 25.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $4.22 on volume of 54.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Amc Entertainmen share prices have been bracketed by a low of $1.95 and a high of $15.22 and are now at $5.13, 163% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.7%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Amc Entertainmen and will alert subscribers who have AMC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.