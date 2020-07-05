After Yesterday's Rally of 2.51% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $48.00 to a high of $48.82. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $48.30 on volume of 363,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Cardinal Health has traded in a range of $39.05 to $60.69 and is now at $48.59, 24% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Cardinal Health and will alert subscribers who have CAH in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.