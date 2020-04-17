After Yesterday's Rally of 2.51% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Burlington Store (NYSE:BURL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $175.94 to a high of $185.00. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $179.47 on volume of 476,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Burlington Store have traded between a low of $105.67 and a high of $250.89 and are now at $179.91, which is 70% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

