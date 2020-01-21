After Yesterday's Rally of 2.51% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Ringcentral In-A (NYSE:RNG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $195.44 to a high of $198.76. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $193.18 on volume of 206,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Ringcentral In-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $198.76 and a 52-week low of $83.53 and are now trading 137% above that low price at $197.74 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.6%.

