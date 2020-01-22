After Yesterday's Rally of 2.50% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Crown Holdings I (NYSE:CCK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $73.50 to a high of $75.32. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $74.40 on volume of 287,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Crown Holdings I share prices have been bracketed by a low of $46.82 and a high of $78.29 and are now at $74.35, 59% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

