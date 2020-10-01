After Yesterday's Rally of 2.50% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Nutanix Inc - A (NASDAQ:NTNX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $34.19 to a high of $35.21. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $34.23 on volume of 1.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Nutanix Inc - A on August 29th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $24.90. Since that recommendation, shares of Nutanix Inc - A have risen 37.2%. We continue to monitor NTNX for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

In the past 52 weeks, Nutanix Inc - A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $17.74 and a high of $54.68 and are now at $34.15, 93% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.